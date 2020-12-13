Dale Paul Waligorski

November 30, 1932-December 7, 2020

Dale Waligorski age 88 passed away Monday December 7, 2020 at Oelwein Care Center. He was born in Fairbank Iowa to parents Paul and Bertha (Braun) Waligorski on November 30, 1932. The youngest of four children, the family lived and farmed just East of Fairbank. Dale graduated from Fairbank High School. After graduation he attended Upper Iowa University and graduated after three years with a degree in Biology.

The Army came a calling and Dale spent the next two years being a clerk. He spent 18 months overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged from service and began his teaching career teaching Junior and Senior High Science in Geneva. His teaching career would take him to Dunkerton and eventually to the Waco School District, Wayland, Iowa, where he taught until his retirement.

During his teaching career he coached basketball and baseball. One of his fondest memories was beating Waterloo East on one night and then beating Oelwein the next night. A pretty big deal for the little school of Dunkerton. During the summer months, Dale managed the Fairbank Pool for many years.