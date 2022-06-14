July 31, 1951-June 10, 2022

Dale M. Rueber, 70, of Westgate, Iowa, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday and for one hour before the funeral on Wednesday at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate.

Interment: St. Peter Cemetery, Westgate, Iowa.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Dale is survived by his Wife: Mary Rueber; Daughter: RaeAnn (Jarod) Gordon of Center Point; Son: Darin Rueber of Westgate; 5 Grandchildren & 9 Siblings.