Dale M. Guimond

June 30, 1955-January 5, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dale M. Guimond, 66, passed away quietly at home on January 5, 2022, in Cedar Falls, IA, formerly of Rochester, MN.

He was born on June 30, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN to Laurence and Darlene (Morris) Guimond.

Dale’s passion was in the aviation field where he worked as a crop duster throughout the state of Kansas for many years. He moved to IA in 2005 to be closer to family. He was employed by Aerial Services, Inc from 2005 as a mechanic and Waverly airport manager while they were the FBO. He retired in 2021.

He is survived by his mother Darlene Guimond (Elgin, MN), three brothers, Terry Guimond (Spring Valley, MN), Gregg (Jen) Guimond (Grimes, IA) Roger (Cath) Guimond (Owatonna, MN); four sisters, Debbie (Dan) Frey (Rochester, MN), Sharon (Brian) Lubahn, Rochester, MN, Lori Guimond (Cedar Falls, IA) and Annette (Tom) Osborne (Vero Beach, FL).

He was preceded in death by his father, Laurence R. Guimond and brother Daryl L. Guimond.

There will be no funeral services at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Guimond family.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, IA is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187

