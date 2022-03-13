August 6, 1937–March 3, 2022

GRANBURY-Dale Leon Saathoff, 84, of Granbury, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 3, 2022. Dale was born August 6, 1937, to Carl and Louise Saathoff in Hastings, Nebraska. The family moved to a farm near Waverly, Iowa, where Dale attended Waverly High School (Class of ‘55) and met his future wife, Dixie Lee Stufflebeam. They were married on February 21st, 1959, and had three sons; David, Randal, and Brian. Dale graduated from the University of Iowa with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He applied his education and skills to working at John Deere in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and had a farming and construction business that expanded from Iowa to Oklahoma and Texas. A comment received from Dale’s nephew Kevin Stufflebeam, described him perfectly: “Dale wasn’t afraid of hard work. The world needs more people like him. Smart guy.”

When Dale was off the clock, he enjoyed woodworking and Pheasant Hunting. A true craftsman with an eagle eye.

Dale is survived by his sons; David and wife Connie, Randal and wife Kristanya, and Brian and wife JoAnn; his grandchildren, Kiersten, Trevor, Korinna, Erik, Carrington, and Gregory; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Gracelynn-Dixie; and his sister, Connie and husband Arlin Bierman and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Lee, his brother Ralph Saathoff, and his second wife, Betty Rhoades.

A special thank you goes to Trisha Beverly for being by his side for the past year.

Dale was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa and the Stonewater Church, Granbury, Texas.

Remembrance services to celebrate Dale’s life shall be held in his hometown of Waverly, Iowa later this Spring.