Dale Larsen

(1933-2019)
REINBECK — Dale Edward Larsen, 86, of Cedar Falls, formerly of the Gladbrook-Reinbeck area, died Saturday, June 1, in Cedar Falls, of natural causes.
He was born March 19, 1933, at the family farm south of Reinbeck to Thorvald (Toby) and Helen Peper Larsen. He married Janice Lynch on Nov. 18, 1951.
Dale graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1951. He had a farming operation starting in the 1950s.
He served on the board of directors and as president of the Tama County Fair Association, was honored as “Friend of the Fair” at the Tama County Fair, was a volunteer with the Gladbrook Lions Club, Gladbrook Masonic Lodge No. 436, Tama County Cattlemen, Tama County Farm Bureau, president of Tama County Pork Producers, on the board of directors for the Lincoln Co-Op Oil Co. when they merged with the Lincoln Grain Co., and was church board president at Salem Church of Lincoln.
Following his retirement, Dale and Janice moved to Cedar Falls, where he served as president of the Pointe West Condo Associations Board.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Kipp (Nancy) Larsen of Gladbrook and Brent (Jan) Larsen of Houston, Texas; three granddaughters, Lindsay (Godwin) Larsen Agbleze of Johnston, Chelsey (Steve) Currie of Plymouth, Minn., and Hayley (Tyler) Schick of Des Moines; and five great-grandsons.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Salem Church in Lincoln, with inurnment in Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to local causes in Dale’s memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Dale and Janice enjoyed traveling and spent their winters in Arizona. He was a kind, thoughtful man with an intense work ethic. He treasured any time spent with his family. Dale “built solid life-steps for his family to climb on.”
