Dale L. Ohl
Dale L. Ohl

Dale L. Ohl

Dale L. Ohl

(1945-2020)

Dale LeRoy Ohl, born May 9, 1945, passed away April 4, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. He was the king of quiet love, acts of service, had the highest level of patience, and wore the best grandpa shirts. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceded in death by son and daughter, Timmy and Tonya Ohl, son, Brian Dawson, and his parents.

Survived by wife, Judy, daughter, Jeanette Dawson, son, Jimmy Ohl, his four grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister.

Memorial services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church at a later date.

