Dale L. Ohl

(1945-2020)
Dale LeRoy Ohl, born May 9, 1945, passed away April 4, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. He was the king of quiet love, acts of service, had the highest level of patience, and wore the best grandpa shirts. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by son and daughter, Timmy and Tonya Ohl, son, Brian Dawson, and his parents.
Survived by wife, Judy, daughter, Jeanette Dawson, son, Jimmy Ohl, his four grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister.
Memorial services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Ohl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.