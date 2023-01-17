Dale L. Hovenga

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
March 23, 1936–January 15, 2023

On January 15, 2023, Dale Hovenga passed into his heavenly resting place in the presence of numerous family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, three daughters, four brothers and five sisters. He leaves behind his wife, six children, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, nineteen great-great-grandchildren, one sister, one sister-in-law and nieces and nephews.

His love for his Savior, Jesus Christ, was passed on to everyone he came in contact with. He put smiles on everyone’s face by continually joking and telling family stories. Till we meet again.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

