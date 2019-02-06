Try 1 month for 99¢
Dale Dye

Dale LeRoy Dye, 82, of Iowa City went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Private family services will be held with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Chron’s & Colitis Foundation in Dale’s memory.

For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

