June 11, 1948-April 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Dale L. Bratt, 72, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 24 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.

He was born June 11, 1948 in Waterloo, son of Marvin D. and Viola E. Lawver Bratt. He married Carmen Lou Gardner Sept 23, 1972 in Waterloo.

Dale graduated high school and entered the U.S. Army where he honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked at Shield Bantam Company, Waverly as a welder, and retired after 41 years from Terex Corporation in 2013.

Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; a brother, Paul Bratt of Oklahoma; his sister, Hope (Jim) Frantz of Hill, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Myrna (Rick) Zanatta of Oelwein, Debra (Ray) Holman of Fairbank and Becky Gardner of Waterloo; two brothers-in-law, Patrick (Brenda) Gardner of La Porte City and Michael (Kathy) Gardner of Waterloo; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Delores (Harley) Lancaster; and a sister-in-law, Trudy Bratt.

Services will be help privately by the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street assisted the family.

