March 20, 1962-May 11, 2022

Dale Koppedryer, 60, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Dale was born on March 20, 1962, to George and Merna (Walters) Koppedryer at the Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the First Presbyterian Church in Aplington, IA. After graduating from Aplington High School in 1980, he attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, IA.

On January 21, 1995, he was united in marriage to Stacey Pollitt at the United Methodist Church in McLean, IL. Dale worked as a machanist at Chicago Tube & Iron in Owatonna. He found the greatest joy spending time with his family. He enjoyed paintballing and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Merna; grandparents; nephew, David Caspers; and grand-mother in-law Charlotte Rennie.

Dale’s memory will forever be held in the hearts of his wife, Stacey; daughters, Samantha Koppedryer and Stefanie (Hunter) Ryg; grandsons, Derek Ryg and David Voss; siblings, Connie (Dale) Hollenbeck of Rockford, IL, Larry (Kathy) Koppedryer of Waverly, IA, Carol (Jon) Caspers of Swaledale, IA, Gary (Tammy) Koppedryer of Marion, IA, Marcia (Mark) Liebe of Portland, OR; in-laws, Susan (Gurney) Masters and Steve (Mary) Pollitt; brother-in-law, Shan (Lucy) Pollitt of TX; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

The Celebration of Life memorial service for Dale will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Service with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 9:30.