July 26, 1935-May 17, 2021
WATERLOO-Dale Hart, 85, of Waterloo, IA formerly of Lime Springs, IA, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco, Iowa. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lime Springs, Iowa.
Dale was born on July 26, 1935 in rural Lime Springs, Iowa to Elmer and Gladys (Blomgren) Hart. He graduated Lime Springs High School in 1954. He was hired as a farmhand from several local farmers before becoming employed at Wendell Lockard Construction in Waterloo where he worked there the majority of his life. He also had many other things he was involved in, such as DNL Furs, DNL Fish Market, being a beekeeper, and truck farming. He was very interested in many things.
He married Melva Jones on January 25, 1958 in the Lime Springs Methodist Church.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting especially with his friend Gary.
He is survived by his wife Melva Hart of Waterloo, Iowa, a sister Ida June (Eugene) Arndt of Chatfield, Minnesota, a brother Larry (Deb) Hart of Lime Springs, Iowa, a sister Linda Musty of Chatfield, Minnesota, several nieces and nephews, along with his most important companion cat “Blackie”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew Jay Arndt.
