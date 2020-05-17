× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1942-2020)

NEW HAMPTON -- Dale Francis Vestal, 77, of New Hampton, died Friday, May 15, at home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Marble Rock, son of Evander and Florence Lucille (Freeman) Vestal. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in West Germany. He worked at Chamberlain Industries, and in 1994, he took a job with DCI Industries before retiring at the age of 62.

He married Brenda Cerwinske on Aug. 10, 1991, at Zion Lutheran Church in Alta Vista.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Mark Vestal of North Carolina and Craig Vestal of Tulsa, Okla.; a daughter, Jenny Vestal of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Betzer of New Hampton; his father- and mother-in-law, Punk and Jean Cerwinske of Alta Vista; sisters-in-law, Lori (Darrell) Hanson of New Hampton, and Tammy (Jorge) Rivera of Charles City; brothers-in-law, Keith (Marsha) Cerwinske of Mason City, Kent (Teresa) Cerwinske of Klemme, and Tom Harriet of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sibings, Bernadine Jorge, Phyllis Carr, Lynn Vestal, and Marlys Harriet; and a grandson, Vincent Vestal.