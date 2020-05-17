(1942-2020)
NEW HAMPTON -- Dale Francis Vestal, 77, of New Hampton, died Friday, May 15, at home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
He was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Marble Rock, son of Evander and Florence Lucille (Freeman) Vestal. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in West Germany. He worked at Chamberlain Industries, and in 1994, he took a job with DCI Industries before retiring at the age of 62.
He married Brenda Cerwinske on Aug. 10, 1991, at Zion Lutheran Church in Alta Vista.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Mark Vestal of North Carolina and Craig Vestal of Tulsa, Okla.; a daughter, Jenny Vestal of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Betzer of New Hampton; his father- and mother-in-law, Punk and Jean Cerwinske of Alta Vista; sisters-in-law, Lori (Darrell) Hanson of New Hampton, and Tammy (Jorge) Rivera of Charles City; brothers-in-law, Keith (Marsha) Cerwinske of Mason City, Kent (Teresa) Cerwinske of Klemme, and Tom Harriet of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his sibings, Bernadine Jorge, Phyllis Carr, Lynn Vestal, and Marlys Harriet; and a grandson, Vincent Vestal.
Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date with interment in the New Hampton City Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the New Hampton American Legion Post. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of arrangements.
Dale fought the good fight, and he did so with his soul mate and with a sense of humor that lifted up those who knew him even when he was in the fight of his life. He will be missed.
