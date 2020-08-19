× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1952-2020)

Dale Fencl, 68, of Gladbrook, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, August 14, at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown.

He was born July 23, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Ralph R. and Velma E. Fuller Fencl.

Dale graduated from Waterloo West High School and Hawkeye Tech. He was a veteran of U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was employed in maintenance and as a machine operator for Montezuma Manufacturing, Swift and Meskwaki, retiring in 2009.

Survivors include: three brothers, David P. (Patricia) of Des Moines, Daniel D. (Sally) of Cedar Falls and Ronald R. (Judy) of Traer; two sisters, Debra A. (Dan) Wheelock of Cedar Falls and Susan M. (Allen) Sbiral of Aurora, Colo.;

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Columbarium. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Family will receive friends for one hour before services at the church. The family asks that friends wear masks if attending the visitation or funeral mass.