Dale Fencl
Dale Fencl

  • Updated
Dale Fencl

(1952-2020)

Dale Fencl, 68, of Gladbrook, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, August 14, at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown.

He was born July 23, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Ralph R. and Velma E. Fuller Fencl.

Dale graduated from Waterloo West High School and Hawkeye Tech. He was a veteran of U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was employed in maintenance and as a machine operator for Montezuma Manufacturing, Swift and Meskwaki, retiring in 2009.

Survivors include: three brothers, David P. (Patricia) of Des Moines, Daniel D. (Sally) of Cedar Falls and Ronald R. (Judy) of Traer; two sisters, Debra A. (Dan) Wheelock of Cedar Falls and Susan M. (Allen) Sbiral of Aurora, Colo.;

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Columbarium. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Family will receive friends for one hour before services at the church. The family asks that friends wear masks if attending the visitation or funeral mass.

The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links:

Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Dale enjoyed golf, billiards, computers, poker and watching television.

Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Ave.
Waterloo, ia 50701
Aug 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, August 21, 2020
10:30AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Ave.
Waterloo, ia 50701
