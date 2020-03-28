Dale F. DeBower

(1933-2020)

WAVERLY — Dale Francis DeBower, 86, of Waverly, died Monday, March 23, on his farm south of Waverly.

He was born at home Oct. 21, 1933, in rural Butler County, son of Ella Catherine (Conradi) and Frank H. DeBower. He graduated from Allison High School and then attended the University of Dubuque. On July 2, 1966, Dale married Judith Mohni at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Dale was a lifelong farmer in Bremer County south of Waverly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Dane (Daeneen) of Waverly and Marc (Cathy) of Amelia, Ohio; five grandchildren, David, Daniel, Delaney, Jon, and Kathryn; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Wayne DeBower; and a sister, Shirley Schaefer.

Services: Private services including a family viewing and a graveside service will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.