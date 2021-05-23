March 24, 1933-May 19, 2021
PLAINFIELD-Dale Earl Meyer, 88 of rural Plainfield, Iowa, passed away on May 19, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Dale was born and baptized on March 24, 1933, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Earl and Leta (Meyer) Meyer. He attended parochial school at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Spring Fountain, where was later confirmed by Pastor Weiss. After his schooling, Dale worked at the produce company in Tripoli. Dale was united in marriage to Mary Lu Boeckmann on February 28, 1954 by Rev. V. D Weidler at St. John’s E & R Church, Siegel, rural Waverly.
Together Dale and Mary Lu farmed for 61 years near Horton. While farming Dale worked as a brick layer and later was employed by John Deere in Waterloo for seven years. He also owned and operated a milk route for over ten years.
Dale loved puppy dogs, telling stories and teasing his grandkids. He had a nickname for everyone.
Dale is survived by his wife, Mary Lu Meyer of rural Plainfield; two daughters, Bonnie (Mitch) Katz of Tampa, Florida; and Barbara (Steve) Graeser of Janesville; a son, Alan (Darles) Meyer of Clarksville; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Bergman of Clarksville; a brother, Wendell (Lois) Meyer of Northwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Angela Caswell; a brother, Ernie (Mary Lee) Meyer; two sisters, Mardell (Edgar) Brase and Phyllis (Duane) Wedemeier; and a brother in law, Roger Bergman.
The family will have a celebration of Dale’s life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Ole 707 on Mainstreet in Plainfield. There will be a private burial of cremains in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Western Douglas. The family will have a celebration of Dale’s life at a later date. Memorials may be directed the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
