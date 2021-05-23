March 24, 1933-May 19, 2021

PLAINFIELD-Dale Earl Meyer, 88 of rural Plainfield, Iowa, passed away on May 19, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Dale was born and baptized on March 24, 1933, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Earl and Leta (Meyer) Meyer. He attended parochial school at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Spring Fountain, where was later confirmed by Pastor Weiss. After his schooling, Dale worked at the produce company in Tripoli. Dale was united in marriage to Mary Lu Boeckmann on February 28, 1954 by Rev. V. D Weidler at St. John’s E & R Church, Siegel, rural Waverly.

Together Dale and Mary Lu farmed for 61 years near Horton. While farming Dale worked as a brick layer and later was employed by John Deere in Waterloo for seven years. He also owned and operated a milk route for over ten years.

Dale loved puppy dogs, telling stories and teasing his grandkids. He had a nickname for everyone.