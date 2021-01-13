June 2, 1954—December 28, 2020

Dale Earl Greimann, 66, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, passed away in his home on December 28, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dale is survived by his wife, Peggy Greimann of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; daughters, Jaclyn Greimann of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Leslie (Adam) Schulte of Omaha, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Milo, Bastian and Amelia Schulte of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Don (Alice) Greimann of Hampton, Iowa; mother-in-law, Bonnie James of Monona, Iowa; sister-in-law, Brenda (Greg) James of West Union, Iowa and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Burnice Greimann; sister, Lois Mayne; brother, Edward (in infancy); and father-in-law, Harold Joe James.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date.