June 2, 1954—December 28, 2020
Dale Earl Greimann, 66, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, passed away in his home on December 28, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dale is survived by his wife, Peggy Greimann of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; daughters, Jaclyn Greimann of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Leslie (Adam) Schulte of Omaha, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Milo, Bastian and Amelia Schulte of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Don (Alice) Greimann of Hampton, Iowa; mother-in-law, Bonnie James of Monona, Iowa; sister-in-law, Brenda (Greg) James of West Union, Iowa and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Burnice Greimann; sister, Lois Mayne; brother, Edward (in infancy); and father-in-law, Harold Joe James.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.