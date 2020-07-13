Dale E. Edwards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1949-2020)

Dale “Rico” Edwards, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Paridise Park Estates, Pharr, Texas, where he had resided for the past 11 years. He was born on January 9, 1949 to Marvin and Elsie Edwards in Waterloo, Iowa, and graduated from Charles City High School in 1967.

Dale was a proud US Army Veteran who served two tours in The Vietnam War. He received several awards, including The Army Commendation Medal with “V” device for heroism in Vietnam and The Purple Heart Medal of Honor.

He worked at John Deere Factory for 30 years, including the last 10 years at Engine Works and then retired to Minnesota.

Dale moved to Pharr, Texas where he enjoyed his retirement. He was an avid golfer and a member at The Terra Del Sol Golf Club.

He is survived by his brother, Guy Edwards, of Marble Rock, Iowa, his adopted sister, Joy Jackson Ouimette, and her husband, Marcel Ouimette, from Pharr, Texas, his special friend, Sandra Brown Hudson, from Lake City, Minnesota and many other friends from Iowa, Minnesota and Texas.

Donations accepted to the VA, in Dale’s name.

