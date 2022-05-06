Dale E. Crawford, 78, of Hazleton, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. A Celebration of Life will be held in July.
Dale Edward Crawford was born on September 21, 1943 to Ronald C. and Shirley J. (Zupke) Crawford in Waukon, Iowa. Dale was united in marriage to Katreena Smith on July 13, 1974 in Fayette, Iowa. He was a retail area manager for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Katreena; devoted and loving father to Zoe L. (Scott) Roberts; Doretta M. (Kevin) Havill; Zea L. (Curt) Bond; grandfather to 14 grandchildren; great grandfather to 23 great grandchildren; and numerous siblings.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents.
