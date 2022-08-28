Dale E. Christie
August 18, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Dale E. Christie 67, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, August 18th 2022, surrounded by family. He was a father to many, known for his amazing carpentry skills, animated story telling, contagious smile, and the best hugs. Survived by: his high school sweetheart Sandy (wife), their children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by: his parents and grandparents. Visitation will be held at the Cedar falls AMVETS Post 49 Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 5-8pm. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 10th from 12-4 at 7913 Ness Rd, Laporte City, Ia 50651. Memorial contributions may be directed to the above address.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.