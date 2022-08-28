CEDAR FALLS-Dale E. Christie 67, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, August 18th 2022, surrounded by family. He was a father to many, known for his amazing carpentry skills, animated story telling, contagious smile, and the best hugs. Survived by: his high school sweetheart Sandy (wife), their children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by: his parents and grandparents. Visitation will be held at the Cedar falls AMVETS Post 49 Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 5-8pm. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 10th from 12-4 at 7913 Ness Rd, Laporte City, Ia 50651. Memorial contributions may be directed to the above address.