May 4, 1942-May 22, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Dale Duane Benda, Age 80, passed away at his home in La Porte City, IA on Sunday, May 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Per the family wishes, all services will be held at a later date.

Dale was born on May 4, 1942 in rural Benton County, IA. He was the son of the late Edward Jon and Maxine Jean (Shaner) Benda. He graduated from La Porte City High School. On December 14, 1974, Dale married the love of his life, Toni Lynn Michaels in Waterloo, IA. Dale worked at Titus Manufacturing for nine years, then worked for 36 years as a sidling sub-contractor for Town and Country Home Improvements. Dale enjoyed camping, model railroading, and fishing.

Those left to cherish Dale’s memory are his wife, Toni; his children, Kevin (Marlene) Benda of Raymond, IA, and James (Suzanne) Benda of Cedar Falls, IA; his grandchildren, Mitchell, Morgan, Emily, Lucas, and Julia Benda; his brother, Kenneth Benda, of La Porte City, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother James Lowell Benda.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

