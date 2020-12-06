Dale D. Lindell, 76, of Plymouth and formerly Hudson, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Cedar Rapids at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.

A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at Hudson Community Church, 226 Eldora Rd, Hudson, IA 50643, with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held after the funeral from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the church.

Dale will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private family inurnment at Hudson Cemetery on Tuesday.

In Dale’s honor, memorials may be directed to either the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy (memorials made out to “Mercy Foundation” and mailed to 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please indicate the donation is to be made to “Oldorf Hospice House”) or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 West Walnut Street, Manly, IA 50456.

Flowers may be directed to the church in Hudson for the service.

Our attendance at the church is capped at 80 people in attendance, the family and the funeral home staff will work diligently to accommodate those attending while practicing social distancing and following state and local guidelines.