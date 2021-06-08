Dale D Anderson

August 2, 1959-June 1, 2021

Dale Anderson died Tuesday June 1 in Waterloo. He was born August 2, 1959 and married Julie Geesaman May 1982. He worked at Covenant Medical Center, Operation Threshold, and was currently Cedar Valley property management. Dale served in the US Army.

Survived by: wife, Julie; one son, Dustin from Eugene, OR; Brian and (Nancy) Anderson of Van Meter, IA, Brenda (Les) Gertz of Marinette, WI, Darwin Anderson (and friend Millie) from Destin, FL; father, Robert Anderson; mother-in-law, Marilyn Geesaman of Cedar falls; nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle.

Preceded in death by: mother, Nancy Anderson; brother, Dewey Anderson, father-in-law, Don Geesaman.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 12th at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St, Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. with a military honorary salute.

Memorials may be direct to the family or Bancroft Flowers Cedar Falls.