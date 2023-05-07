October 27, 1942-May 3, 2023

NEW HARTFORD-Dale Clement Huberg, 80, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dike United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Dike United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to his wife and will be given to Dale’s favorite charities. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Dale was born October 27, 1942, to his parents Clement and Lorraine (Wilson) Huberg in Williston, North Dakota. Dale graduated from New Hartford High School in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country for 22 years, retiring with the rank of Major. He served in Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and various other service locations. After retirement from the U.S. Army, he held various other jobs. Dale married Glenda Hefty at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa in 2001. After their marriage, they resided on an acreage in rural New Hartford, in the home built by his father and brothers until he passed.

Dale’s passion in high school was track, and he received a gold medal in the Drake Relays. He lettered in baseball, football, basketball, and track. Dale was an avid golfer, lover of wildlife, the outdoors, and a huge Red Sox fan. He was an honest, kind, generous, and gentle soul. He loved his wife, family, friends, and his pets, Simon, Sophie, and Coca dearly. He enjoyed bantering with Eric about military branches (Army vs. Marines).

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Glenda of New Hartford, IA; sister Janice (Henry) Gerloff of Parkersburg, IA; brothers Jim (Gail) Huberg of Dike, IA, and Gary (Janice) Huberg of Parkersburg, IA; son Eric (Allie) Droste of Jacksonville; three grandsons, Liam, Cameron, and Evan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Clement and Lorraine Huberg.