BROOKLYN-Dale Edward Nelson, 79, of Brooklyn, IA passed away Monday, Feb. 6th, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Dale was born August, 24th 1943 in Waterloo, IA to Merrill and Lena (DeJaeger) Nelson.

Mariann (Ridder) Nelson, 80, of Brooklyn, IA passed away Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Mariann was born September 1st, 1942 in Parkersburg rural, to Adolf and Ubena (Siebrands) Ridder. Dale married Mariann Ridder on June 1st, 1963.

They are survived by their loving family, their children, Scott, Mechelle and Janice (Wayne), their grandchildren, Ashlee (Craig), Timothy, Tori, Hannah, Kateland (Alex), Jaycob (Leah), Isaiah, and Matthew, their great grandchildren, Nikolai, Kodah, Colton, Addelinn and Aubrey, Dale’s sister, Barb and brother, Ronnie (Bonnie) and Mariann’s brother, Johnny.

They are preceded in death by their parents, and Dales’ brothers and sisters, Darlene, Marilyn, Mary, Donnie, Gerald, and Paul.

They will be missed by the many people who have crossed their paths during their lifetime.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on June 3rd at Holiday Lake.

In lieu of flowers/gifts, we ask that donations be sent to Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, 2001 Kimball Ave, 50702 in their memory.