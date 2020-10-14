Dale A. Shannon

November 5, 1935—October 12, 2020

Raymond – Dale A. “Arch” Shannon, 84 years old of Raymond, IA, died Monday, October 12, 2020, of congestive heart disease at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m.—Friday, October 16, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Military rites will be by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714.

The funeral service will be livestreamed to the public via the church’s Facebook page. Search “Immaculate Conception & St. Joseph Catholic Churches Iowa” and then click the funeral link.

Public Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 15th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.