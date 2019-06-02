{{featured_button_text}}
Dale A. Burrows

Dale Burrows

An informal gathering of friends and family to remember Dale Allen Burrows will be held at the New Hartford Community Building at 301 Broadway in New Hartford Iowa on Saturday, June 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dale died December 27, 2018 in McKinney Texas.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

https://wcfcourier.com/lifestyles/announcements/obituaries/dale-a-burrows/article_7ed1364e-a904-5ba2-ad0f-6937f404e26a.html

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dale A. Burrows
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments