Dale A. Burrows

Dale Allen Burrows, 77, died Thursday, December 27, 2018 in McKinney Texas after a long decline with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dale was born on July 30, 1942 in rural Tama County, Geneseo Township, Iowa to Jeanette (McNamee) and C.D. Burrows. In 1952, the family moved to Butler County where Dale graduated from New Hartford High School in 1960. Dale was an athlete and a respected horseman. Resourceful and disciplined, he considered the ability and willingness to work hard a virtue. He rode bulls and bareback broncs until he was old enough to know better. He was a heavy equipment operator and worked on the Interstate 80 bridges in Eastern Iowa, but he always returned to the horses.

He became known as an uncommon horseman with a special touch for starting young horses. By the early 80's he was playing polo and training horses full time. Polo took him from Canada to Mexico; from Santa Barbara to Toronto and introduced him to a broad cross-section of our society. He would joke that he always knew which fork to use; the pitch fork when in the barn and the silver fork when fine dining.

Dale preferred to spend his time in the company of his horses and dogs with whom he shared a special communication and a deep respect. He made his home on "Little Bit Ranch" in Leonard Texas with his wife of 34 years, Mary Beth (Watson).

Dale is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters Wendy (Greg) Gerloff of New Hartford and Debra (Chad) Lechner of Cedar Rapids; three sisters, Donna (Paul) Lindeman of Dysart, Mary (Ken) Oldenburger of Parkersburg and Cheryl (Steve) Hosper of Melbourne; sister-in-law Wanda Burrows of Sumner and grandsons Austin Gerloff, Rylan Lechner and Alec Lechner. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Rick “Buzz” Burrows; and his brothers James of New Hartford and Larry of Sumner.

An informal gathering to celebrate Dale’s life will be held at the New Hartford Community Building at 301 Broadway in New Hartford Iowa on Saturday, June 15th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Donations to honor his memory may be made to Dike-New Hartford Dollars for Scholars – Rick Burrows Memorial Scholarship, PO Box C, Dike, IA 50624 or online at https://donations.scholarshipamerica.org/index.php?cochapid=IA1376&amp;cachapname=Dike-New+Hartford+Dollars+for+Scholars&amp;page=1

Dale A. Burrows
