Daisy Buck

(1925-2018)
DAVENPORT — Daisy Lee Buck, 93, of Davenport, and formerly of the Cedar Valley, died Thursday, Nov. 29, at Sumner Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
Daisy was born in 1925 to K. Byron and Martha (Logan) Sullivan. On March 7, 1945, she married Ronald Shinn of Greenfield. In 1971, she married Orlin Buck.
She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as an accountant for 15 years before her retirement in 1987. Daisy was a member at St Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport. She also was a member of many social and Fraternal Organizations including, the Davenport Host Lions Club, the Silver Creek Order of the Eastern Star, Order of the Amaranth, Beaucant White Shrine, the Waverly AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary. During her time with the Order of the Amaranth, Daisy was a Grand Royal Matron of Iowa, a Deputy Supreme Matron, and on the Supreme Council Order. She served as the Waverly AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary president in 1966.
Survived by: a son, Sandy Shinn of Waverly; a daughter, Cynthia Reynolds of Waukee; a stepdaughter, Rebecca Ripley of Clear Lake; a stepson, Anthony Buck of Davenport; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Lester Shinn; a stepdaughter Roberta Schlichting; her parents; two sisters; a brother; and Ronald Shinn.
Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly, Davenport. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home. Burial following the service at Oakdale Memorial Gardens.
Memorials: may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, Order of the Amaranth or St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com.
