D. Mark Haisch
November 22, 1965 - January 21, 2021
Clive - D. Mark Haisch, 55, passed away January 21, 2021 at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center after fighting a long and courageous battle.
Mark was born on November 22, 1965 to Lloyd and Betty Lou (Ellefson) Haisch in Vinton, Iowa and was raised in Brandon, Iowa.
He graduated from Independence High School in 1984. On September 16, 1989 he married his best friend Barb in Independence, Iowa. He received his BA from University of Northern Iowa. He devoted 33 years to Kum & Go and held a variety of titles over the years.
Mark enjoyed fishing and golf and was an avid UNI Panthers fan. PANTHER PRIDE! He was always ready to lend a hand or offer his advice at a moment's notice. Even on a bad day he would put others first and make sure those around him were taken care of first.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Lindsey (Colten) Still and Danny Haisch; grandson, Oliver Still; sister, Ann “Sis” (Chris) Fegter; stepmother, Phyllis Haisch; and a host of many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 5 to 8 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. Mark will be laid to rest at Waukee Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that all guests wear masks and practice social distancing or if preferred, the service will be livestreamed from www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com from Mark's obituary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center in loving memory of Mark.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Richard Deming and Dr. Tara Graff for their care of Mark.
