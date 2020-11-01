CEDAR FALLS-D. Louis Finsand, 93, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born April 30, 1927 in La Crosse, WI, the son of Gilbert and Floy (Stafford) Finsand. Louis married Mary Jane Liethen on November 2, 1956 in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on December 22, 1993. Louis graduated in 1945 from William Horlick High School in Racine, WI, and served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He attended the Univ. of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Harvard Univ. in Cambridge, MA, Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and Univ. of Wisconsin-Superior. Louis retired in 1996 from the Univ. of Northern Iowa, after 32 years as a Professor of Teaching and Science Education. He was a member of the U.S. Amateur Ballroom Dancers Assoc. and the National Science Teacher Assoc.