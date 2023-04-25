CEDAR FALLS-Services for Cyrilla Teresa Birmingham (90) of Nation Cottage, Cedar Falls, will be from 3:00-6:00pm, Sunday April 30 at Parrot and Wood Funeral Home, with a vigil service at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, May 1 at 10:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Lourdes, IA. Cyrilla was born July 7, 1932 in rural Elma, Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Elizabeth Falada Birmingham. The youngest of thirteen children, she attended Our Lady of Lourdes School (Lourdes) and graduated from Assumption High School (Cresco). She moved to Waterloo and worked at the Credit Bureau. She married John H. Haugen in 1954. Cy lived up to her self-proclaimed role as a domestic engineer, being a wife and mother, and raising her seven children. Survivors include Rev. John Haugen, Edgewood IA, Liz (Bill) Neunsinger, Cedar Falls IA, Kristin Hertz, Norwalk CT, Greg Haugen Angie Pack) Valdosta GA, Dan (Michelle) Haugen, Cedar Rapids IA, Will (Connie) Haugen, Kieler WI, and Marty (Michelle) Haugen, Waterloo IA. She had fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was very active in her parish and served as a spiritual director in the Dubuque Archdiocesan Permanent Diaconate program. Memorials can be directed to Queen of Peace Parish in Waterloo.