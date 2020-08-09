Cynthia S. “Cyndi” Brown

(1958-2020)
Cynthia Susan “Cyndi” Brown, 62, of Waverly, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. She was born May 28, 1958 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Hilmer “Pete” and Elaine (Steege) Cosby. Cyndi was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and Hawkeye Community College. She was a devoted stay at home mom.
Cyndi is survived by her two sons, Justin and Jonathan Brown, both of Cedar Falls; her three daughters, Amanda (Levi) Bridges of Waverly, Elise (Adam) Klassen and Amy Brown, both of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; her sister, Elaine (Neil) Anderson, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and her former husband and guardian, Dan Brown, of Cedar Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Cosby.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
