Cynthia M. Rhoades

Cynthia (Cyndi) Marie Rhoades, 43, of Waverly, Iowa, died at the Waverly Health Center on Thursday, February 20th, 2020. She was born on April 14th, 1976 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Gary L. Rhoades and Dixie (Morgan) Rhoades. Cyndi graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1994.

A passionate mother, Cyndi was also an assistant preschool teacher in North Cedar, worked at Dillard’s and cared for horses and buffalo. She felt a deep connection to animals, nature and spirit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cyndi is survived by her two children, Deven (KC Bockoven) and Brandon Rhoades, of Cedar Falls, IA, her brother, Justin Rhoades, of Cedar Falls, IA, her sister, Sheri Meshal (Gabe Seldess) of Chicago, IL, her aunt, Vickie Turner of Cedar Falls, IA, her cousin, Monica Jarchow (Dennis) of Cedar Falls, IA, her cousin, Wes Turner (Kris) of Decorah, IA, her cousin, Caleb Turner (Lindsey) of Cedar Falls, IA, her niece, Nikki Rhoades (Cody Larson) of Cedar Falls, IA, her niece, Jessica Nielsen of Denver, IA and her mother, Dixie Morgan of Chama, NM. Cyndi was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents and her uncles, Don Turner, Dennis Rhoades and Ron Rhoades.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6th, 2020 following the memorial service at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club 2125 W Lone Tree Rd.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Deven and Brandon Rhoades 700 Ridgeway Ave, Lot 524, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Rhoades as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.