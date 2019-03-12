(1954-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Cynthia M. “Cyndi” Gipp, 64, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 8, from pancreatic cancer.
She was born May 1, 1954, in Wabasha, Minn., to Francis and Shirley Rock (Rochnowski) Speltz. She married Dean A. Gipp on May 17, 1975, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone.
She attended schools in Rollingstone and Winona, Minn. In 1972, she began working at Lake Center Industries in Winona. In 1979 the family moved to Cedar Falls. Cyndi worked for many years at the Calico Hen House in Waterloo, retiring in 2013. Cyndi and her husband volunteered at several community events including more than 30 years at the Cedar Basin Jazz Fest in Cedar Falls and the Iowa Irish Fest in Waterloo for 11 years.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Brian Gipp (Carol McGrath) of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Julia (Andrew) Galvan of Davenport; two brothers; five sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Tim; and baby sister Ann Marie.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. Visitation also from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Cyndi loved her family foremost. She also enjoyed walking, baking, tending to her flowers and yard and decorating her home, especially during the holidays and change of seasons. Her passion though was genealogy. Keeping family traditions was also very important to Cyndi.
