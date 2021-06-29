CEDAR FALLS-Cynthia L. Mayer age 70 of Cedar Falls died Saturday June 26, 2021 at The Martin Healthcare Center in Cedar Falls. She was born on September 28, 1950 in Waterloo the daughter of Gale and Gladys (Grimm) Garrison. She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1969. She attended business college and most recently worked as a customer service representative for Principal Financial. Cindy enjoyed sports most notably the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Vikings. She was also an avid Waterloo Black Hawks fan attending matches no matter what the weather. She loved crafting, crocheting, and animals especially cats. Cindy had an independent spirit and her life was an amazing tribute to perseverance and grit.