Cynthia L. "Cyndie" Tyler

(1952-2019)
WAVERLY — Cynthia Lynn “Cyndie” Tyler, 66, of Waverly, formerly of Greeley, Colo., and Phoenix, died Thursday, Feb. 28, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo of cancer.
She was born July 10, 1952, in Greeley, daughter of Donald and Barbara (Beach) Herdman. On Sept. 20, 1996, she married Steve Tyler in Cave Creek, Ariz.
Cyndie graduated from Greeley Central High School and then continued her education at the International School of Fine Arts & Fashion in Miami. She was the owner of a men’s clothing store in Greeley, later moving the store to Scottsdale, Ariz. She also was manager of the Tennis Club at the Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale. While in Waverly, Cyndie worked in sales for the Waverly Newspapers.
Growing up in Greeley, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Survived by: her husband; her mother, of Greeley; children through her marriage to Steve, Lori Lund of Phoenix and Ryan Tyler (Crystal) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Blaine Herdman, and a sister, Jill Trotter (Mike), both of Greeley.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents; her father; and an unborn child.
Services: will be held later at Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley; there will be no local services in Waverly. Inurnment will be in the Memorial Garden at Trinity Episcopal Church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly or Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Cyndie had a “quiet” time every evening before bed where she used her devotional book and Bible. She loved living in Arizona, and in her spare time she loved traveling with Steve, entertaining friends and family at her home and spending time with her many nieces, nephews and her extended family through her marriage to Steve.
