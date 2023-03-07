July 18, 1960-March 3, 2023

JESUP–Cynthia Estelle Youngblut, 62 years old of Jesup, IA, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Public visitation with the family will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Memorials will be directed to Pulmonary Fibrosis research at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Private family graveside services and burial will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup.

Cindy was born July 18, 1960, in Independence, IA, the daughter of John William Miller and Diane Shirlene (Miller) Miller. She graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1978. She and Jeffrey Phillip Youngblut were married on November 16, 1985, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Cindy was employed by Jesup Community Schools. She worked most every position in the school lunchroom before retiring because of health reasons. She enjoyed many activities with family and friends; including fishing, camping, and car cruises. She also enjoyed Iowa Hawkeye sports, ranger rides, music and gardening and raising sweet corn. She and Jeff felt blessed as they were able to travel to many places, including, Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska, California, Florida, and the Dominican Republic.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Jeff of Jesup; one son, Ryan Youngblut of Jesup; one daughter, Kelly (Adam) Soppe of Jesup; one grandson, Connor and one granddaughter, Dillon; her mother, Diane Miller of Jesup; and three brothers, Steve (Marcie) Miller, Greg Miller and Bruce Miller all of Jesup.

Cindy’s father, John W. Miller, preceded her in death on May 21, 2012.

White Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements.