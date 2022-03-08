 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cynthia Diana Gitch

  • 0

SUMNER-Cindy Gitch, 61, of Frederika, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo with Chaplain Allen Biere officating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM—8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 9th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Cindy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to juggle 'me' time, home cooking and take out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News