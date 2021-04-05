March 25, 2021
NEW HARTFORD—Cynthia (Cyndie) K Scoles, 64, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, March 25, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Log Cabin Learning Center on Main Street in New Hartford, Iowa from 2 to 4 pm.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 1025 Main Street, New Hartford, Iowa 50660.
