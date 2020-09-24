Cynthia “Cindy” R. Steuart

(1952-2020)
Cynthia “Cindy” Renee Steuart, 67, of Reinbeck, IA passed away September 19, 2020 at Parkview Manor Nursing Home, Reinbeck, IA.
A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, IA. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Cindy, the daughter of Loyd and Vanita Irene (Gallmeyer) Steuart was born December 6, 1952 in Cedar Rapids, IA. At a young age she moved with her family to Belle Plaine. Following graduation, she attended Kirkwood Community College for produce management, taking after her father in the grocery business.
Cindy enjoyed crocheting and loved her cats Smoky and Mittens.
She is survived by her siblings, Kathy Hesse of Hampton, IA, Susan (Brian) Cook of Decorah, IA, Lori Steuart of Mount Vernon, IA, David (Julie) Steuart of Reinbeck, IA; nieces and nephews, Alexandria, Elizabeth, Jeremiah, Ryan, Eric, Kayla, Cassandra; many great-nieces and nephews, family and friends; and close friends, Marvin and Chris Cross.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Robert Hesse.
