April 4, 1947—February 12, 2021
Cedar Falls—Cynthia Ann Foster, age 73, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Cynthia was born on April 4, 1947, in Austin, Texas to Helen (Gould) and George Tannehill.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Joe; her two sons, Bryce Foster and Charles(Sarah) Foster, daughter, Donna Petersen, grandchildren, Effie, Hudson, Bailey, Cammy, Tori, Mia, and Joey, her siblings George Tannehill, Mike(Carolyn) Tannehill, Frank Tannehill, and Lucia(Jeff) Kelley; sister-in-law Neel(Don) Stuber; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Iowa Women’s Foundation. A full obituary can be found at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.