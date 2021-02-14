April 4, 1947—February 12, 2021

Cedar Falls—Cynthia Ann Foster, age 73, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Cynthia was born on April 4, 1947, in Austin, Texas to Helen (Gould) and George Tannehill.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Joe; her two sons, Bryce Foster and Charles(Sarah) Foster, daughter, Donna Petersen, grandchildren, Effie, Hudson, Bailey, Cammy, Tori, Mia, and Joey, her siblings George Tannehill, Mike(Carolyn) Tannehill, Frank Tannehill, and Lucia(Jeff) Kelley; sister-in-law Neel(Don) Stuber; and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Iowa Women’s Foundation. A full obituary can be found at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home.