Cynthia A. Turner

CEDAR FALLS — Cynthia Alexandra Turner, 83, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Burnsville, Minn., died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Western Home Communities – Thuesen Cottage.
She was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Minneapolis, daughter of Bert Alexander and Laura Jane (Mackillican) Turner. She married Stephen Nordquist on Aug. 16, 1958, in Minneapolis, and they later divorced.
She attended Bradford Junior College; received her BA degree from the University of Minnesota in 1958; attended Hunter College; then received her Master of Science in environmental education from Queens College in 1974. She worked as a school and community liaison for the Resource Center for Environmental Education in New York City. She taught continuing education and graduate classes at Hamline University in St. Paul; was the Newspapers in Education coordinator for the St. Paul Pioneer Press; and a special education substitute teacher in Minnesota, retiring in 2001. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls and P.E.O. Chapter R.
Survived by: a daughter, Darcy (Mike) Sullivan of Cedar Falls; a son, Tim Nordquist of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Jordan (Mandy) and Taylor Sullivan, Laurie (Danny) Mullen and Rachel (Lucas) Woodworth; a great-grandson, Grant; two brothers, James Turner of Clovis, Calif., and Spencer Turner of Faribault, Minn.; a sister, Martha Kelley of Cameron Park, Calif.; and special friend Jim LaRue of Cedar Falls.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home and also for one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home Foundation, Grace Community Church, or to the family.
