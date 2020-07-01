Curtis R. Woodin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1972-2020)

WAVERLY -- Curtis Ray Woodin, 47, of Gretna, Neb., and formerly of Waverly, died at home on Sunday, June 28.

He was born Sept. 3, 1972, in Red Oak and raised in Webster City, Pocahontas, and Waverly, son of Jerry and EaVon Woodin. He graduated in 1992 from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. He attended the University of North Dakota and graduated from Wayne State College. He received his master's degree from Memphis University. He coached basketball in Iowa City for Future Stars, then had coaching stints at Impact Sports, Hy-Vee, and Streck, Wayne State, Angelo State, KU, UNI, and UNO.

Survivors: a daughter, Madi; his parents; a brother, Greg (Kim) Woodin; a sister, DeAnn (Garrett) Akins; and nephew and nieces, Connor, Taylor, and Pearl.

Services: 7 p.m. today, July 2, at Waverly Area Veterans Post. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the veterans post. Curt's body will be cremated following the services and a private burial of cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Reichmuth Funeral Home in ElkHorn, Neb., and Kaiser-Corson Funeral home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family for later designation