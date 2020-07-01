Curtis R. Woodin

(1972-2020)
WAVERLY -- Curtis Ray Woodin, 47, of Gretna, Neb., and formerly of Waverly, died at home on Sunday, June 28.
He was born Sept. 3, 1972, in Red Oak and raised in Webster City, Pocahontas, and Waverly, son of Jerry and EaVon Woodin. He graduated in 1992 from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. He attended the University of North Dakota and graduated from Wayne State College. He received his master's degree from Memphis University. He coached basketball in Iowa City for Future Stars, then had coaching stints at Impact Sports, Hy-Vee, and Streck, Wayne State, Angelo State, KU, UNI, and UNO.
Survivors: a daughter, Madi; his parents; a brother, Greg (Kim) Woodin; a sister, DeAnn (Garrett) Akins; and nephew and nieces, Connor, Taylor, and Pearl.
Services: 7 p.m. today, July 2, at Waverly Area Veterans Post. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the veterans post. Curt's body will be cremated following the services and a private burial of cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Reichmuth Funeral Home in ElkHorn, Neb., and Kaiser-Corson Funeral home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family for later designation
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Curt embraced competition, but these were the titles he was most proud of. He loved hard and wanted to see others happy, especially his daughter, Madi. Connection and community were his fortes, and many affectionately called him “Woody.” Curt was one of the most genuine, kind-hearted people in this world.
