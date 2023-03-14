October 14, 1934-March10, 2023

WATERLOO-Curtis R. Gilbertson, 88, of Waterloo, died on Friday, March 10, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Curtis was born October 14, 1934, in Waukon, IA, the son of Marcus and Selma (Sanderson) Gilbertson. He graduated from Waukon High School in 1952, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving honorably for 8 years. On June 26, 1959, Curtis and Betty Klocke were united in marriage in Waukon. The two relocated to Waterloo where Curtis worked for several companies and retired from John Deere after 25 years in 1994.

He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed attending games with his family. When the Cubs weren’t on TV, Old Western shows would be playing. Curtis also loved to fish and went on many fishing trips. Above all else, he loved vacationing and spending time with his family.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Doug (Lynn) Gilbertson; daughter, Deb (Rob) Reinard; grandchildren, Jordan Reinard (fiancé, Melissa), Mason Reinard, Zach (Carissa) Johnson, Tony (Cari) Widdel, and Ryan (Cristina) Widdel; seven great grandchildren; sister, Delores Spiegelhalter; sisters-in-law, Alyce Klocke and Annie Teff; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Mark Gilbertson; and brothers-in-law, Merlyn Klocke and Bob Teff.

Public visitation, Wednesday, March 15, 5-7pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, West Ridgeway. Funeral service, Thursday, March 16, 10:30am at Unity Presbyterian Church with visitation one hour prior. Graveside service, immediately following funeral services at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and AMVETS Post 31. Reception, immediately following graveside services at Unity Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions: Unity Presbyterian Church or The Moose Lodge #328.

Please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to share online condolences with the family.