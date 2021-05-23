May 7, 2021
Curtis Jon Bienfang (58) passed away on May 7th 2021. Son of Arlon Bienfang of Independence and Jeannie Neuman of Lake Villa IL. He is survived by his daughter Megan Bienfang and Grandson Carter of Cedar Rapids, 4 brothers Brian (Tara) of Tucson AZ, Brad (Brandi) of Hudson IA, Arlon (Jean) of Surprise AZ, and Darrin Bienfang of Waterloo IA), a sister Vicki (Tavis) Addison of Lake Villa IL, 5 nieces and 2 nephews.
Curtis was a retired Navy Seabee of 20 years. He was stationed all over the world from the Philippines, Italy, Washington State, California, and Hawaii. He enjoyed all types of sports, playing cards, and fishing with his grandson any chance he had.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on June 6th from 2-5pm at the Moose Lodge in Washburn IA.
