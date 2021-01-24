October 12, 1930—January 22, 2021
WATERLOO-Curtis J. Koch, 90, of Waterloo, died Fri., Jan. 22, 2021 at Oak Park Estates in Cedar Falls. He was born Oct. 12, 1930 near Tripoli, son of Rudolph & Elsa (Hue) Koch. He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1948. He received a BA in math & physics from the Iowa State Teachers College. Curt married Dolores Rock on March 16, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He worked as a chemist for Chamberlain Mfg. until retiring in 1988. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bicycle racing in his younger years. He had a giving heart and would tutor math students at West High & had sponsored under privileged children in Brazil. He had an inventive & intelligent mind; you could find him tinkering in the basement or spending time solving crossword & Sudoku puzzles. He loved dogs and taking them for walks. Survived by his wife, Dolores; 5 children, Jeffrey (Linda) Koch, Joel Koch all of Waterloo, Lynne (Pete) Clark of Paducah, KY, Lucy (Ed) Milliken of Newport, OR, & Sarah Koch of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, Ruby, Caitlin, Eric, Justin, Aaron, Seth, Colin, Kyle, Megan, Kailey, Tyra & Cooper; 9 great-grandchildren; & 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a great-granddaughter & brother, Wendel. Private services will be held. Memorials to Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls or Christian Crusaders. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
