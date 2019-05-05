{{featured_button_text}}
Curtis J. “Curt” Weber

Curtis  “Curt” Weber

(1970-2019)

INDEPENDENCE — Curtis John “Curt” Weber, 48, of Independence, died Wednesday, May 1, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, of a sudden illness.

He was born Sept. 1, 1970, in Independence. On Aug. 20, 1994, he married Jacquelyn Mae Brown at the chapel in Fontana Park in Hazleton.

He graduated from Jesup High School in 1990. Curt was employed by Schneider Transportation as a local truck driver.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Scott (Sara) O’Connor, Stephanie O’Connor and Suzanne O’Connor, all of Jesup; his grandchildren, Natalie, Dade, Jordan Curtis, Patience, Vince, Serenity, Jaqlyn “Lady J.” and Millie; his father, Wayne Weber of Quasqueton; his sisters and stepsisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his mom, Marilyn Weber; and his biological mother.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at White Funeral Home, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. today, May 5, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at White-MtHope.com.

For Curt, his grandchildren were his No. 1 joy. He liked to fish, hunt and watch NASCAR. Curt was a handyman and was always willing to help. He was proud to be an organ donor. His selfless nature and quirky sense of humor will be miss by all who loved him.

