Curtis J. Boysen

Curt was born in Grundy Center, Iowa. He became a registered nurse and worked at Allen Memorial hospital in Iowa and Unity hospital in Minnesota for many years, eventually retiring.

Curt loved being a father and grandpa. He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan & Olivette (Winburn) Boysen, and siblings Brad, and Susan. Curt is survived by his children Ash-Leigh (Nathan) Vagle, Lauren (Patrick) Kelly, Kennedy Boysen, and Eric Boysen; grandchildren Thadeus, Caleb, Zeke, Levi, Tessa, and Walt; siblings Norma Peters, Mary (Larry) Coffee, Linda McIntyre, Nancy Fisher, Phil (Phyllis) Boysen, Bob Boysen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree for him in his memory or donate to your local animal rescue. A Celebration of Life to honor Curt will be held on Friday 10/7/22 at 7PM with visitation from 4-7PM at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main Street, Elk River, MN. 763-441-1212. (www.daresfuneralservice.com)