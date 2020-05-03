Curtis Gilley
(1944-2020)

Curtis Gilley of Hurst Texas passed on March 17, 2020. He leaves his spouse Bobby Oxford of Hurst and a niece Pam Gilley and husband and a nephew Robbie Gilley and wife.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Viola Gilley and a brother Stephen Gilley. And his constant companion, his schnauzer Diva.

