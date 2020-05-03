(1944-2020)
Curtis Gilley of Hurst Texas passed on March 17, 2020. He leaves his spouse Bobby Oxford of Hurst and a niece Pam Gilley and husband and a nephew Robbie Gilley and wife.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Viola Gilley and a brother Stephen Gilley. And his constant companion, his schnauzer Diva.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Gilley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
