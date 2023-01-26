July 10, 1987-January 22, 2023

JESUP–Curtis Eugene Bate, 35 years old of rural Jesup, IA, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until services at 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Fairbank, IA. In remembrance of Curtis please, everyone where your favorite hoodie for that day as he would have wanted that.

Curtis was born in Waterloo, IA, on July 10, 1987, the son of Kevin Douglas Bate and Bonnie Jean (Hill) (Bate) Duffy. He graduated from Jesup Community Schools with the class of 2005. He soon became employed at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls, IA, where he has worked the past 15 years. Curtis was a master chef and enjoy sharing his grilling and smoking talents by stimulating the taste buds of his family and friends. Camping, Kayaking and Golfing were some of the other hobbies he most enjoyed.

Curtis is survived by his daughter, Madison Bate and friend Noah Dougan of Waverly, IA; his mother, Bonnie Duffy of Jesup; his father, Kevin (Cindy) Bate of Hazelton, IA; one brother, Derek (Steffanie) Bate of Sumner, IA; his maternal grandparents, Ralph & Beverly Hill of Jesup, one niece, Anika; two nephews, Julian and Riley and his loyal dog, Andi.

Curtis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry & Nadine Bate; his step-father, Galen Duffy and his step-mother, Carol Bate.

